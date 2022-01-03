Image: KT&G Sangsang Madang
Popular Webtoon “Yumi’s Cell” Exhibition Held Until March 20th

Haps Staff

An exhibition featuring the popular webtoon “Yumi’s Cell” is taking place at the KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan Gallery until March 20.

Yumi’s Cell, featured on Naver for five years since 2015, depicts the story of an ordinary 30-year-old office worker through the cells in her eyes.

It gained popularity through its unique setting, personified with cute characters such as heterosexual cells, love cells, blood cells, and exit cells.

The two-floor exhibition features webtoons, videos, and media art.

Admission to the exhibition is 15,000 won.

