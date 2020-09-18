Porsche Driver Who Caused Haeundae Accident Arrested, Says “Sorry”

Police arrested the driver who caused a seven-vehicle collision in Haeundae after smoking marijuana.

The Busan Eastern District Court issued an arrest warrant today for the 45-year-old driver citing the “severity of the case and concerns of flight.”

On the afternoon of the 14th, the driver caused a seven-vehicle collision while driving a sports car under the influence of drugs at the Jungdong Station intersection in Haeundae-gu, and seven people suffered major or minor injuries.

A police investigation confirmed that the man caused two other car accidents just before causing a seven-vehicle collision while fleeing.

The police are also conducting an investigation into the passenger of the sportscar on allegations of giving the driver illegal drugs and aiding in driving under the influence.

The only words he spoke to the mob of reporters covering the case was “I’m sorry”.