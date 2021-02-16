Image: Busan Fire Department Headquarters
Porsche Driver Who Caused Horrific Haeundae Accident Last Year Sentenced to Five Years Prison

The driver of the Porsche who caused a horrific accident in Haeundae last year has been sentenced to five years in jail.

On the afternoon of September 14, 2020 the driver caused a seven-vehicle collision while driving a sports car under the influence of drugs at the Jungdong Station intersection in Haeundae-gu, and seven people suffered major or minor injuries.

The 45-year-old man was allegedly driving approximately 140km/hr in the 50km/hr speed zone.

A police investigation confirmed that the man caused two other car accidents just before causing a seven-vehicle collision while fleeing.

The Busan Eastern District Judge also confiscated his vehicle as part of the sentence.

His passenger in the car also was sentenced to three years in prison and five years probation.

It was also revealed that the men had purchased the synthetic hemp that they had smoked through Telegram.

 

