Image: Porsche Korea
Lifestyle

Porsche Unveils the Panamera Series in Korea

Haps Staff

Porsche Korea has officially launched the sale of its four-door sports sedan beginning yesterday.

The partially modified model comes in four types, including the Panamera 4, Panamera 4 Executive, Panamera GTS, and the Panamera Turbo S.

Costs for the vehicles begin at 142,900,000 won for the Panamera 4; 151,400,000 won for the Panamera 4 Executive; 211,300,000 won for the Panamera GTS; and 294,100,000 won for the Turbo S.

The Porsche Panamera Hybrid model is expected to released in the first half of this year.

Haps Staff
Dine & Drink

Travel

