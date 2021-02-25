Porsche Unveils the Panamera Series in Korea

Porsche Korea has officially launched the sale of its four-door sports sedan beginning yesterday.

The partially modified model comes in four types, including the Panamera 4, Panamera 4 Executive, Panamera GTS, and the Panamera Turbo S.

Costs for the vehicles begin at 142,900,000 won for the Panamera 4; 151,400,000 won for the Panamera 4 Executive; 211,300,000 won for the Panamera GTS; and 294,100,000 won for the Turbo S.

The Porsche Panamera Hybrid model is expected to released in the first half of this year.