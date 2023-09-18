Busan News

Power Outage Affects 20,000 Households in Nam-gu

By BeFM News

A power outage hit Daeyeon-dong and Munhyeon-dong in Nam-gu yesterday morning, impacting 20,000 households during the morning commute.

According to the Korea Electric Power Corporation’s Busan-Ulsan branch and other sources, the outage occurred at approximately 7:37 a.m. and lasted for about 1 minute and 45 seconds.

Apartment complexes experienced brief outages with Under Voltage Relays (UVR) activation, requiring a manual reset.

One large apartment complex reported that power was restored within about 30 minutes.

