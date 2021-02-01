Pre-Order Tickets For Cats 40th Anniversary Concert in Busan Begin

Pre-order ticket sales for the 40th-anniversary performance of the Broadway musical Cats have begun.

S&Co announced that it will open the original performance of the musical at Dream Theatre from March 5th to April 4th.

The event commemorates the 40th anniversary of the premiere at West End in London.

The production was supposed to take place earlier last year in Busan but was postponed due to coronavirus.

Joanna Ampil will play the role of Grizabella, while Brad Little, famous for playing the Phantom in the Phantom of the Opera earlier this year, will play the role of Old Deuteronomy.

Pre-ordered tickets can be found on the Dream Theatre website and on BC Card’s Facebook Page until midnight on February 7th. VIP and regular seats will get a 20% discount.

Dream Theatre members can also purchase pre-order tickets for March 5-19 shows from 2 p.m. on February 8th until midnight on February 9th. Gold members and BC Card users can get a 20% discount while regular members can get a 10% discount.

Cats tickets will be available on Interpark Global, Yes24, Auction, 11th Street, and Timon, though they are currently not available and are not announced.

Ticket prices also haven’t been made available, however, they can expect to be between 60,000 won to 160,000 won.