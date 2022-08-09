Pre-register for the 2022 BIWC Now

The 2022 Busan International Wellness Conference is taking place this August 19 and 20 with day one taking place at Yeongdo P.ark and the second day featuring a wellness tour.

Under the theme “A Midnight Summers Wellness”, the event features keynote speeches, wellness seminars, wellness classes, a talk concert, and a wellness tour.

Around 300 participants both online and offline are expected to take part.

You can check out the entire schedule here — 2022_Overview & Program_BZen

To register, you can click here.