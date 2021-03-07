NewsBusan News

Pre-Voting For April 7 Parliamentary By-Elections to be Held April 2-3

The National Election Commission confirmed 21 areas for advance voting for the April 7th parliamentary by-elections.

The confirmed number of locations by type of voting include two for heads of metropolitan government (Seoul/Busan mayor), two for local government heads, eight for metropolitan government officials, and nine for local government officials.

The candidate registration period is two days from March 18th.

Advance voting will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for two days on April 2-3.

Citizens may vote at any pre-voting office for the by-election regardless of their registered resident address for advance voting, however, on the day of the official voting day, all citizens must vote at their designated polling locations.

Voting times are from 6 am to 8 pm.

 

