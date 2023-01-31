Premium Strawberry Brand Honggwaokjo, Miryang Strawberry Beer Launched

Miryang City announced that it launched a strawberry beer in February in partnership with the premium strawberry brand ‘Honggwaokjo’.

Honggwaokjo is Korea’s first premium strawberry brand and developed strawberry beer and strawberry seltzer by receiving excellent strawberries from Miryang, Korea’s strawberry season.

The reason why Honggwaokjo, which handles only the finest strawberries, chose Miryang City is because of the premium that Miryang is the first strawberry-tasting place in Korea.

The Strawberry beer brand name is Al TalTal, which means that strawberries are put in twice.

Al TalTal beer does not add flavor like other fruit beers, but boasts an exceptionally high strawberry content (strawberry beer 4%, strawberry seltzer 8%). It is expected to be of great help in improving the income of strawberry farms in Miryang, using only 100% wheat berries.

Al TatTal Strawberry Beer and Strawberry Seltzer was introduced for the first time at CU on the 31st of January and can be tasted at any CU convenience store nationwide in February.

As part of the Strawberry Rural Convergence Industrial District development project, the city is developing strawberry beer with Daegyeong University this year as well as last year.

When the development is completed, it is expected to become a representative processed product using Miryang strawberry along with Honggwaokjo’s Al TalTal beer.