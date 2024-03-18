Prepaid Dongbaek Pass Launched

The city of Busan launched a campaign to boost public transportation usage citywide in conjunction with the introduction of the ‘prepaid Dongbaek Pass’.

The prepaid Dongbaek Pass offers a refund of Dongbaekjeon benefits when transportation fares are charged to a Dongbaekjeon prepaid card, exceeding 45,000 won per month.

It is accessible to citizens over 18, regardless of credit status or nationality, with plans to extend eligibility to teenagers in the latter half of the year.

The city of Busan is also spearheading the ‘Busan-type MaaS (Mobility as a Service) project’, aiming to integrate various transportation modes, including shared kickboards and public transit, into a single platform.

Additionally, plans are underway for a second urban rail network.

Quarterly promotional campaigns are slated to propel efforts towards achieving a 50% public transportation share by 2025, promoting convenient services like the ‘tagless system’ for citizens’ ease of use.