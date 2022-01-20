Preparations for the ‘2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships’ in Jinju Underway

Jinju City held the inaugural meeting of the ‘2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships Organizing Committee’ at the Jinju Indoor Gymnasium.

The city formed the ‘2023 Asian Weightlifting Championship Organizing Committee’ with 40 members, including Mayor Jo Gyu-il.

At the inaugural general meeting, the organizing committee’s articles of incorporation were enacted, and Jinju Mayor Jo Gyu-il was appointed as the chairman, and Baek In-gu, president of the Jinju City Weightlifting Federation, was appointed as the vice-chairman.

Last year, Jinju City succeeded in hosting the ‘2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships’, achieving the feat of hosting an official international sporting event for the first time in history.

The competition, hosted by the Asian Weightlifting Federation, is scheduled to be held for 12 days during the Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival from October to December 2023, and is expected to greatly contribute to promoting the Yudeung Festival and revitalizing the local economy.

The Asian Weightlifting Championships to be held in Jinju are an important event that will grant them the right to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

About 2,000 athletes and executives from 47 countries, as well as 8,000 domestic athletes and officials, are expected to participate.

In addition, as North Korean athletes, who are powerhouses in weightlifting, are expected to participate, it is expected that a venue for inter-Korean reconciliation and peace will be prepared through sports.