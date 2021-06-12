Preparations for this Year’s BIFF Underway

Preparations for the 26th edition of the Busan International Film Festival are underway with this year’s edition expected to be more festive.

Last year’s festival was greatly cut due to COVID-19, and only included one screening of each film with all other major events, including the opening and closing ceremonies, canceled.

This year, however, will hopefully see more movie screenings, possible red carpet events, and more movie-goers in the seats.

The festival is in discussions with the Busan Quarantine Advisory Group who determine the social distancing levels in the city.

With more vaccinations and Busan’s plan to have herd immunity by November, hopes are high that the festival will return to a more normal version of itself this year.

BIFF has announced that it plans to screen each movie two or three times this year and will allow 50% of the seats to be sold — up from 25% last year.

They will also increase the number of theaters to four — Busan Cinema Center, CGV Centum City, Lotte Cinema, and Sohyang Theater.

The city of Busan also has kicked in an additional 700 million won, a much-needed cash injection into the festival.

This year’s festival is scheduled for October 6-15.