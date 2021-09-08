Prepare This Year’s Chuseok Gift at Busan Creative Shop

A special sale for Chuseok, offering up to 50% discounts at the Busan Creative Shop in Gwangbok-dong gets underway today to develop a market for start-ups.

This sales exhibition will be held until the 30th and today will be held through Naver Shopping Live, ‘Chuseok Special Live Commerce’.

Naver Shopping Live ‘Creative Shop’, which will be held from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm today, will introduce products to customers at a discount of up to 46%.

There are three products for sale: Geumgang Dumpling Yukgaejang Package (Distribution of sesame seeds, discount rate 22%), Honey Bellflower and Honey Ginger Chung Gift Set (BLAB, discount rate 46%), and Noni undiluted solution (Baro Food, discount rate up to 24%).

A soba set will be given as a gift to customers who participate in real-time communication through a lottery.

For the month of September, a big sales event will be held for customers who visit the Busan Creative Shop store.

About 400 kinds of products such as Busan Tourist Hanafuda and Busan Fish Cake dolls are sold at a discount of at least 20% to a maximum of 50%, and a discount coupon of 3,000 won will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis to 300 customers who use the online mall during the same period.

The Busan Creative Shop opened its online mall in June or can be visited at 87-1, Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu.