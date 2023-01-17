Preparing for the Operation of Busan Opera House and Busan International Arts Center Begin in Earnest

The city of Busan announced that they are preparing a full-fledged operating system for the successful opening of the Busan Opera House and Busan International Art Center, which will become new landmarks in the city.

The Busan International Art Center, which is currently being built in Busan Citizens Park, is scheduled to be completed in 2024 and opened in 2025 with a current progress rate of 30%.

With the operational goal of ‘creating a sustainable operating foundation, establishing a production theater system, and expanding the enjoyment of basic arts’, the city is step-by-step with 5 strategies and 10 detailed tasks: formation of an operating organization, creation of an ecosystem, content development, strategic publicity, and facility expansion.

Step-by-step operating organization formation and system preparation

First of all, the city promoted the research service of pending issues by the Busan Research Institute last year to prepare a strategic operating organization according to the change in the new cultural landscape and went through a public debate process such as citizen debates and meetings.

This is a plan that takes into account the new government’s public institution operating tone and the 8th public institution innovation promotion task, with an emphasis on organizational stability, strengthening publicity, and securing expertise.

In particular, unlike existing public officials-centered organizations, performance hall experts are formed by appointing competent open-type institution heads, appointing prestigious artistic directors, and hiring term-based public officials in specialized fields to secure expertise, autonomy, and efficiency of operating organizations, enact operational ordinances and promote the designation of responsible operating institutions to strengthen the accountable operation and independence of institutions.

Establishment of professional manpower training and production theater system

In order to provide opportunities for local artists to participate in opera performances and to nurture professional talent, season members will be fostered in earnest.

The city directly recruits and selects about 100 orchestra, choir, and dance troupe members to participate in the Busan Opera Season.

The Busan Opera Season performance, which started in 2021 in a public theater production method, will contribute to the creation of a local performance ecosystem in connection with the season member training project.

This year, from August to October, the Busan Cultural Center and the Geumjeong Cultural Center will show the entire opera and concert opera works to the public.

Expansion of the classical music base by holding pre-performances

In June of this year, the International Art Center Preview Performance, an outdoor classical festival for citizens, will be held at the grass plaza of Busan Citizens Park by inviting world-class artists.

It will support opera production centered on private opera groups and promote small opera festivals to expand the base of opera.

Brand development and public consensus expansion

In order to raise awareness of new concert halls and spread public consensus, it plans to start a brand development service for new concert halls, conduct an institution name contest, develop CI/BI, develop promotional products, and use them for promotion and marketing.

In addition, it promotes the establishment of a system for supporting the performing arts, such as expanding facility rental income to prepare various financial resources, developing tourism-linked performance products, naming and sponsoring seats for concert halls, and suggesting amendments to the Donation Act.

Expanding the stage for artists’ activities by expanding professional music facilities

A pipe organ was installed at the International Art Center for the first time in a non-metropolitan area to resolve regional cultural gaps and secure symbolism as a professional performance hall.

The pipe organ, called the king of musical instruments, is expected to not only increase the brand value of the Kukje Art Center as a classical music theater but also contribute to the expansion of the stage for local cultural artists by providing a wide range of performance programs.

In addition, it is accelerating the expansion of high-quality performance facilities, such as creating a variable black box theater that can produce small-scale opera, dance, play, and realistic content that fits the identity of an opera-specialized performance hall.