Alliance Francaise Busan organizes 3 book presentations of 3 Francophone female writers winning some of the big book awards 2021 in France.

This conference series takes place in the frame of the annual Francophonie celebrations worldwide.

The first presentation take place Tuesday March 8th at 7 p.m.

Topic: Le voyage dans l’Est (Prix Médicis 2021) presented by Magalie Thivolle, a French student here in Busan

Venue: Alliance Française library in Dongnae

Language: French

www.afbusan.co.kr