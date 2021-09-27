President Moon Looks to End Dog Meat Consumption in Korea

President Moon Jae-in said yesterday that now may be time to impose a formal ban on dog meat consumption in South Korea.

“Hasn’t the time come to prudently consider prohibiting dog meat consumption?” Moon told Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum during their weekly policy consultation session, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

The president made the remarks while being briefed by the prime minister on the government’s plan to improve the system to take care of abandoned pets, she said.

The spokesperson provided no further details on Moon’s remarks in a brief press statement.