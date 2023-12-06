President Yoon Visits Busan, Vows to Turn Busan Into a “Global Hub City”

Following the failure to secure the World Expo 2030 in Busan, President Yoon Suk-yeol visited Busan for the first time to express gratitude to the citizens for their support and promised various support measures.

President Yoon promised to open a new airport in Gadeokdo in order to make Busan a global base and to relocate the Korea Development Bank (KDB) to Busan.

He also vowed to push for the redevelopment of the North Port and the enactment of a special law for creating a ‘Global Hub City in Busan.’