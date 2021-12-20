Prestige Biopharma R&D Center Breaks Ground in Myeongji

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Busan Innovative Discovery Center (IDC), the R&D center of Singapore’s biopharmaceutical company Prestige Biopharma, will be held in the R&D district of Myeongji, Gangseo-gu, on the 21st at 3 pm.

Prestige Biopharma is a foreign-invested company certified as a business accompanying new growth engine technology, and IDC, the groundbreaking ceremony of which will be held today, is significant in that it is Busan’s first biopharmaceutical R&D center and a megaton-class project with large-scale foreign capital input.

In order to attract the Prestige Biopharma R&D Center to Busan, the city has been making efforts to propose a site and guide the investment system since last year, and the MOU was signed with the Prestige Biopharma Group in May.

Prestige Biopharma Group, headquartered in Singapore, established Prestige Biopharma Korea Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary, in Busan this year.

Its aim was to establish an R&D center whose main business is technology development.

For this purpose, 173 million dollars (about 204 billion won) of foreign capital will be invested in the future, and it is planning to hire more than 200 people with Masters and doctoral degrees.

“It feels like Busan has received a great gift before the end of the year. It is very meaningful and very welcome that the R&D center of Prestige Biopharma, a global company. It is expected that it will energize the job creation of the Korean economy, and we will spare no effort to provide continuous support so that it can spread as a model for local, industrial and academic shared growth,” Busan Mayor Park Heung-joon said.

It is expected that related investments will follow when investment in the Busan region starts in earnest from next year.

Prestige Biopharma Group has been growing every year since its establishment in 2015. Herceptin biosimilar, used as a breast cancer treatment, is awaiting marketing approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after completing phase 3 clinical trials.

In particular, the originality of the antibody production raw material medium and purification system and the dual antibody technology are highly regarded among experts, and the future growth potential is high considering the possibility of future application to the protein drug field and the linkage of manufacturing materials, parts, and equipment.

With these excellent technologies, Prestige Biopharma received the new growth engine technology accompanying business certification from the government in November of this year, and as a result, significant administrative and financial support from the city of Busan as well as the government is expected.