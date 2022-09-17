Image: Saudi Esports Federation
NewsBusan News

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud to Visit Busan

Haps Staff

Saudi e-Sports president Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud is expected to be in Busan at the 7th World e-Sports Summit held at the Busan e-Sports Stadium in Busanjin-gu from the 29th to the 2nd of October.

HRH Prince Faisal is expected to be a speaker at the event, which is sponsored by the city and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

Expectations are growing that the Prince will bring more investment opportunities for the gaming industry.

Saudi Arabia recently made a trillion won investment in the Korean gaming industry through the Public Investment Fund (PIF), a 600 trillion won sovereign wealth fund according to local media.

The event has been held in Busan every year since 2017.

