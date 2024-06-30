Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan

The free exhibition “Design of Scenes” at the Busan Film Experience Museum showcases the work processes of three renowned Korean art directors.

Event Information

Dates: March 26-September 22, 2024

Venue: Busan Museum of Movies

Address: 12, Daecheong-ro 126beon-gil, Jung-gu, Busan (in the Yongdusan Park)

How to get there: Take Metro Line No. 1 to Jungang Station (Exit 5) and then walk about 5 minutes towards Yongdusan Park.

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (last admission at 5:00 p.m.)

Closed: Mondays, January 1, New Year’s Day, Chuseok

Free admission