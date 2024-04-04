Image: Busan Museum of Movies
Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan

By Haps Staff

This is a special exhibition introducing the work process of three people: Ryu Seong-hee, Hwa-seong Cho, and Han Ah-reum.

You can directly experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie.

Event Information

Dates: Through September 22, 2024

Venue: Busan Museum of Movies

Address: 12, Daecheong-ro 126beon-gil, Jung-gu, Busan (Yongdusan Park)

How to get there: Take Metro Line No. 1 to Jungang Station (Exit 5) and then walk about 5 minutes towards Yongdusan Park.

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (last admission at 5:00 p.m.)

Closed: Mondays, January 1, New Year’s Day, Chuseok

Free admission

Website (Korean)

