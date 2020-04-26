Professor of Busan Asian Film School Darcy W. Paque Becomes Honorary Citizen of Busan

A professor at the Busan Asian Film School, American Darcy W. Paque, has been appointed as an honorary citizen of Busan Metropolitan City in recognition of his contributions in promoting Busan as a mecca of film education in Asia.

The Busan Vice Mayor for Administrative Affairs Byeon Sung-wan expressed his thanks by bestowing honorary citizenship and a city souvenir to Darcy W. Paque at Busan City Hall on April 20, 2020.

Paque has been lecturing at the Busan Asian Film School’s International Film Business Academy as an adjunct professor. He teaches courses on the Asian film industry and cinema genres, in addition to assisting with students’ films and educating and discovering talented film production skills among his fellows from Korea and Asia.

The Busan Asian Film School (AFiS) alumni and fellows’ films have been selected for prestigious world film festivals, including the Cannes Film Festival, the Berlin International Film Festival and Venice Film Festival. As Paque’s students continue to make outstanding achievements in film, the Busan Asian Film School has been promoted in various media. As a result, the city of Busan has come to be recognized as a mecca for film education in Asia.

Most recently, he has grabbed the worldwide spotlight as the translator of the English subtitles for director Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite”, which won the top prize at the 92nd Academy Awards this past February.

“I am honored to be appointed as an honorary citizen of Busan. Busan is a great city to be in to work on films. We will see Busan more often in international films when our students, who are the future of their country’s movie industry, return to the city as producers,” Paque was quoted as saying after receiving the honorary citizen certificate.