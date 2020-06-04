Project to Build a Marina in Front of Dongbaek Island Being Promoted Again

A project to build a marina at Wonchon Port in front of Haeundae-gu’s Dongbaek Island is being promoted again.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said it recently asked for feedback from the city of Busan and Haeundae-gu regarding a project proposal from the private operator Sammi Consortium submitted to the ministry last December.

The project has been at a standstill for four years amid opposition from environmental and civic groups and disagreements among citizens.

Civic groups are concerned that if project organizer Sammi, which operates a commercial facility The Bay 101 by Woonchon Port, starts a state-funded marina project in the area, it could spark disputes over preferential treatment.

The project also includes the reclamation of public waters by the port, raising concerns of damage to the environment.