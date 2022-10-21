Image: Haeundae Grand Hotel
Project to Develop Former Haeundae Grand Hotel Promoted Again

A project to build officetel and accommodation facilities on the site of the Haeundae Grand Hotel will be promoted again.

The real estate developer that purchased the site recently submitted to the Haeundae District Office a plan to construct a 4-building complex. With 44 stories above ground and 8 underground stories, the complex will consist of an officetel, and hotel and living accommodation facilities.

The company promoted a high-rise complex for the same purpose last year but voluntarily withdrew its plan following controversy over reckless development by Haeundae Beach.

After the approval of related departments, the Haeundae District Office plans to submit the construction plan to the city.

 

