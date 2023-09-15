Project to Safeguard Against Flooding Announced

The city of Busan is pioneering efforts to secure emergency escape routes in its underground tunnels to safeguard against flooding.

The city announced a project to establish these routes in all 34 tunnels. using existing emergency infrastructure, such as doors, stairs, and connecting passages.

In cases where this isn’t feasible, the city plans to install emergency ladders, handrails, rescue boxes, and directional signs to facilitate quick evacuations.

This initiative, developed in collaboration with districts and the Busan Facilities Corporation, follows a standard plan.

Phased implementation will begin next year, running through 2026.