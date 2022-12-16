Promotional Zone for the Busan World Expo 2030 Set Up For Tonight’s Fireworks

The city of Busan will create a promotional zone for the Busan World Expo 2030 in the area of Gwangalli Beach in connection with the 17th Busan Fireworks Festival.

This promotion zone will be held under the theme of “2030 Busan Expo x Christmas”, where families, couples, and friends who wish to host the 2030 Busan World Expo, and who want to feel the year-end atmosphere while waiting for Christmas.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on December 17, the day of the fireworks festival.

In the publicity zone, a publicity booth, and an expo Boogi photo zone will be installed, and a promotional video for the Busan World Expo 2030 will also be screened. In addition, pink light bulbs and trees will be decorated around the publicity booth to serve as a photo zone and warmly greet the daily recovery of citizens.

The promotional video screened in this promotion zone is the 3rd competition presentation (PT) video of the 171st BIE (Organization for International Expositions) held in Paris, France on November 29, and the Busan National Science Museum Media Exhibition, was produced using the looping technique.

A variety of events that can be enjoyed in the publicity zone, such as a wish tree event and an SNS event, will be prepared so that citizens can participate in building a consensus on attracting the 2030 Busan World Expo.

The Wish Tree event is an event in which people write down their personal wishes on postcards with expo bookkeeping, and then decorate a 3-meter-tall wish tree with the postcards.

The social network (SNS) event takes a certified photo with the expo boogie mask installed in the publicity zone, and then sends the certified photo to the Busan World Expo 2030 along with the essential hashtag to spread a consensus among citizens to attract citizens through personal social network (SNS). It is an event where 100 people are selected by lottery and a small souvenir is provided.

The required hashtags: #2030부산세계박람회x부산불꽃축제, #2030부산세계박람회x부산에유치해, #2030부산세계박람회x엑스포부기

In order to promote citizen-friendly publicity, the city presents a monthly expo theme using the photo zone inside the reception room on the 2nd floor of Busan Station, the gateway area.

In December, a photo zone with the theme of ‘Welcoming EXPO and X-MAS’ will be created to take a step closer to citizens and tourists.