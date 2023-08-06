Proposed Busan to Jakarta Flights Facing Challenges

Efforts to secure long-distance routes to and from Gimhae International Airport in Busan are facing challenges as agreements with other countries have not been reached.

An aviation meeting between the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport and the Indonesian government to expand transportation rights resulted in disagreements.

Korea seeks to expand routes to popular Indonesian regions like Jakarta and Bali, while Indonesia desires routes to other areas, leading to coordination difficulties.

While a specific date is yet to be determined, air talks are expected to resume later this year.

Busan City is striving to secure the Gimhae-Jakarta route to strengthen competitiveness and recover from the impact of COVID-19, but no conclusive progress has been made so far.

Airlines are currently focusing on restoring existing profitable routes post-COVID, hindering the launch of new risky routes.

Currently, 31 routes from 10 countries are operating at Gimhae Airport, all of which are short-distance routes focused on Japan and Southeast Asia.

From the end of this month, flights to Singapore, which is the only mid-distance route (2,500-5,000 km) of Gimhae Airport, will resume, but there are no other mid- or long-distance routes.