Proposed Plan Would Bring Big Changes to Gwangalli Beach

A proposal to enhance Gwangalli Beach’s appeal as a premier tourist destination in Busan is generating interest with plans for a redesigned theme street.

The completed ‘Gwangalli Beach Theme Street Redevelopment Master Plan’ by Suyeong-gu Office aims to revitalize the area with new facilities and improved pedestrian environments.

One key aspect of the master plan is the introduction of an ‘S’ shaped lane along a 970m stretch of road adjacent to Gwangalli Beach.

This innovative design aims to slow down vehicle speeds, creating a safer and more pleasant walking environment. Additionally, plans include reducing lane widths in certain sections of Gwangan Beach Road to further enhance pedestrian safety.

The proposed redevelopment also includes the installation of a 100 m-long jetty on the beach, providing a platform for various marine sports activities such as surfing and paddleboarding. This jetty would not only enhance safety by delineating bathing and sports areas but also add to the area’s recreational appeal.

Further enhancements are planned with the construction of a skywalk at Namcheon Beach Park and Minrak Port, offering visitors panoramic views of the sea and enhancing tourism experiences.

While the master plan outlines ambitious goals for Gwangalli Beach’s transformation, the actual implementation will depend on internal discussions, considering the estimated project cost of 40 billion won.

Despite challenges, Suyeong-gu Office is committed to realizing the vision outlined in the master plan to transform Gwangalli Beach into a world-class tourist destination by 2027.

Over the past two decades, Gwangalli Beach has seen limited improvements, leading to concerns about pedestrian safety and convenience and the revitalization plan could benefit both locals and visitors alike.