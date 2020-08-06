Image: PSG Korea
PSG Opens Retail Store In Seoul

For fans of football’s Paris St. Germain, a PSG pop-up store has recently opened in Seoul.

Opened with football magazine Along the Pitch, the store features a variety of merchandise including food and beverage items, a licensed store, a themed cafe, and a display of the team’s football jerseys.

“Seoul has long been a key target city for Paris Saint-Germain, a core pillar of our international strategy, and so we are thrilled today to step up our commitment to the market and become the first European club to launch an official store in Korea, with this innovative retail concept,” said the club’s head of diversification and merchandising Fabien Allegre.

The store is located at 139, Seongmisan-ro, Mago-gu, Seoul.

 

