The reigning French football champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), will play a friendly match in South Korea next month.

The match is scheduled against K League 1 team Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on August 3 in Busan.

The event is organized by the South Korean streaming service Coupang Play, following PSG’s recent signing of South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in.

No information on tickets have been released.