PSG vs. Jeonbuk Training Sessions Take Place Ahead of Today’s Match

Paris Saint Germain and Jeonbuk held a training session and press conferences yesterday ahead of today’s match at the Asiad Main Stadium as the third part of the Coupang Play Series.

PSG’s press conference was led by manager Luis Enrique and also attended by Brazilian defender and PSG caption Marquinhos.

Before the press conference, Lee Kang-in, PSG’s newest Korean signing, talked with reporters for about 10 minutes discussing his new role with the club as well as how he is getting along with his new squad.

Lee is hoping to play in today’s match along with Neymar who both missed all three games in their recent Japan tour with injuries, which saw the club draw one match and lose two.

Image: Andrew Murphy

They focused their talks mainly on the end of the preseason after their Asian tour and focused on how they can bring a Champions League title back to Paris, as well as new signee Lee Kang-in’s progress with the team.

Enrique said that they need to focus as a team if they plan to advance this year, despite the club’s off-season distractions.

PSG takes on Jeonbuk at the Asiad Main Stadium today at 5 p.m. in Sajik-dong.

