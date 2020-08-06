NewsBusan News

Psychiatrist Killed By a Patient in Hwamyeong-dong

A patient discharged from a psychiatric hospital stabbed a psychiatrist with a weapon several times, killing the doctor.

According to the Bukbu Police Station, a patient in his 60s stabbed a doctor in his 50s at a neuropsychiatric specialty hospital in Hwamyeong-dong, Buk-gu earlier this week.

The police arrested the culprit on the 10th floor after spraying flammable materials against the man.

The psychiatrist died while undergoing treatment.

The accused is reported to have no address or job and was mainly treated for a sleeping disorder and depression.

Charges are currently pending.

