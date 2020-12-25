NewsBusan News

Public Bus Transportation Use Down Over 30% From Last Year

Haps Staff

Recent data released by the government showed that people used less public transportation in recent days due to rising new cases and increased social distancing measures.

According to data on the status of passengers using public transportation in Busan, the decrease in the number of city bus passengers compared to the previous year has been increasing since December.

The first week of December recorded 800,000, down 32.6% from 1.19 million last year, and the second week recorded 810,000, down 32.5% from 1.2 million last year.

Travel

