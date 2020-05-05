Public Facilities in Busan to Open Gradually from Today

Public facilities around the city that have been temporarily closed will begin to open in phases from today.

According to government policy, the city opened outdoor sports facilities first on the 23rd of last month, allowing non-contact walking or outdoor tennis activities.

Following the easing of social distancing in the country, the city has decided to open public facilities in two stages considering the risks of each facility.

Culture Facilities

First, the city will partially open exhibition facilities such as Busan Museum, Busan Museum of Art, Busan Culture Center, Chungryulsa Temple, and the Busan Cinema Center from today.

The number of visitors will be limited through online reservations, and the Busan Cinema Center will be reopened in compliance with the prevention guidelines, such as emptying the front, rear, left and right seats to maintain a healthy distance.

Advance reservations can be made through the website of each facility. However, the education and experience programs will be gradually be reopened based on the COVID-19 situation and the safety of users.

City Parks

Busan Citizens Park, Jungang Park, Children’s Grand Park, and Geumgang Park, will be fully opened from May 7th, including indoor multi-use facilities.

When using park facilities, users should follow the guidelines for daily life prevention, such as wearing a mask.

However, in the case of Hwamyeong Arboretum and Daeyeon Arboretum which are facilities used by children such as kindergarteners, the opening of indoor facilities will be considered when school starts.

Public Libraries

In the case of public libraries and small public libraries, the Dong-gu library will first be reopened on May 6, and the remaining 127 public libraries and 86 public small libraries will be reopened on May 12.

Even if the library is reopened, only book rental and return services are available. Facilities will be opened in stages, such as the use of reading seats, based on the COVID-19 situation and the safety of users.