Public Libraries to Begin Reopening From Next Tuesday

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education announced yesterday that it will open 14 public libraries in three stages from the 12th.

The Education Office plans to open the library in three stages after quarantine work to prepare for the opening by the 10th.

In the first stage, some data rooms for loans will open from the 12th to provide ‘data loan and return services’ to borrowers. Opening hours will be from 9 am to 6 pm on weekdays and from 9 am to 5 pm on weekends.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the libraries plan to enforce borrowers to wear masks and carry out fever checks upon entering the library.