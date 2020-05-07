Image: Busan City
Arts & Culture

Public Libraries to Begin Reopening From Next Tuesday

BeFM News

The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education announced yesterday that it will open 14 public libraries in three stages from the 12th.

The Education Office plans to open the library in three stages after quarantine work to prepare for the opening by the 10th.

In the first stage, some data rooms for loans will open from the 12th to provide ‘data loan and return services’ to borrowers. Opening hours will be from 9 am to 6 pm on weekdays and from 9 am to 5 pm on weekends.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the libraries plan to enforce borrowers to wear masks and carry out fever checks upon entering the library.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Enjoy Korean Traditional Dance on YouTube Live Today and Tomorrow

Haps Staff -
The Busan Cultural Center, through its YouTube channel, is offering Korean traditional dance performances by the Busan Metropolitan Dance Company in front of an empty audience.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Stone Tower at Haeunjeongsa Temple to Become Tangible Cultural Property No. 212

Haps Staff -
The three-story stone tower of Haeunjeongsa Temple in Busan will become a tangible cultural property of Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

From the Archives: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Children’s Day in Korea

Haps Staff -
May 5th is Children's Day in Korea -- but it wasn't always that way.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: May 4 – May 10

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

2020 Seoul Auction “Busan Sale” Brings in 2.5 Billion Won in Bids

BeFM News -
According to Seoul Auction, the bid success rate for artworks at the 2020 Busan Sale held in Haeundae on Wednesday recorded an average of 73%.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan Museum’s “White Porcelain Jar” is Designated as the 52nd Treasure in Busan

Haps Staff -
Baekja Hangari, or white porcelain jar, has been designated the 52nd treasure in Busan.
Read more

The Latest

#KLeague Opening Match Worldwide Live Streaming on Twitter Tonight

Sports News Haps Staff -
Watch the opening match of the K-League tonight in real-time as it is showcased worldwide on Twitter.
Read more

Johnny Rockets May Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Liquid Arts Returns this Saturday at Ovantgarde

Events Haps Staff -
Liquid Arts Open Stage will return on Saturday, May 9th at 8 pm at Ovantgarde in KSU.
Read more

Police Officer Fined 3 Million Won for Leaking Personal Information of Suspected Coronavirus Patient

Busan News BeFM News -
A 45-year-old police officer facing trial for leaking personal information of a person suspected of COVID-19 on social media was fined 3 million won with a deferred sentence.
Read more

부산시, 제48회 어버이날 비대면 기념행사 추진

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시는 오늘 8일 ‘어버이날’을 맞아 소중한 전통유산인 효(孝)의 의미를 되새기고, 어버이에 대한 존경과 은혜에 감사하는 마음을 전하기 위한 ‘제48회 어버이날 기념행사’를 비대면으로 추진한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Public Libraries to Begin Reopening From Next Tuesday

Arts & Culture BeFM News -
The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education announced yesterday that it will open 14 public libraries in three stages from the 12th.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
70 %
4.6kmh
72 %
Thu
14 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
22 °

Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets May Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Galmegi PNU Celebrating its 3rd Anniversary This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing in PNU is celebrating its third anniversary in style this weekend with great deals on food and drink.
Read more

Openings: Gaonbi Coffee Shop in Myeongji-dong

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
'Gaonbi', a is a newly opened specialty coffee shop in the civil service waiting room on the 1st floor of the Myeongji-dong vehicle registration office.
Read more

Westin Chosun Restaurants Temporary Business Hours Notice

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has announced their temporary business hours for their restaurants due to the COVID-19 situation.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea