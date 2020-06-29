Arts & CultureGalleries and Museums

Public Opening of Busan Citizens’ Astronomy Observatory Returns

Busan City News

The annual public astronomy observatory event was temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak has begun.

The Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute is set to resume hosting the public astronomy observatory event to give people the opportunity to gaze at the stars beginning in June. The observatory will be open on the second and fourth Saturday of the month from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. from June through November. Admission is free, except for the planetarium.

The observatory will run the following programs and activities:

— Observation of the stars and planets

— Exploration of space science through pictures and videos

— Information session about the constellations

— Astronomy lecture

A 53-seat planetarium equipped with a 9-meter dome screen and a state-of-the-art digital projection system will be used to present educational and entertaining shows about astronomy and the night sky during the year. The charge for admission to the planetarium is 2,000 won for children and youth and 3,000 won for adults.

Along with the observation of the sun and stars, visitors can also enjoy the wonderful nightscape of the city.

How to get there: Take Metro Line No. 2 to Geumnyeonsan Station then leave by Exit No. 6, or take Bus No. 20, 38, 39, 40, 51, 83, 83-1, 108, 131 or 155 and get off at Geumnyeonsan Youth Center bus stop. Then walk up about 15 minutes.

For more information, please contact the Geumnyeonsan Youth Center at (051) 610-3221~7

 

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: June 29 – July 5

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Light of ASEAN, One Community and Harmony Exhibit On Until August 30

Busan City News -
Light of ASEAN, One Community and Harmony, an exhibition to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Korea-ASEAN dialogue relationship, is held at the ACH, featuring a renewed concept.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan’s Largest Summer Festival is Canceled

Haps Staff -
The Busan Sea Festival, the city's largest summer festival, has been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more
Arts & Culture

2020 B-Beauty Day Takes Place This Weekend at BEXCO

Haps Staff -
2020 B-Beauty day will be held at BEXCO for three days from the 26th to the 28th.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Arirang TV to Show Documentary “Enduring Partnership: South Korea – U.S. Relations” Thursday Morning

Haps Staff -
“Enduring Partnership: South Korea - U.S. Relations,” a documentary sponsored by the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), will air on Arirang TV channel on June 25.
Read more

The Latest

QR Code Access System to be Used at Millak Waterfront Park

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
As the warm weather heats up, the popular Millak Waterfront Park nighttime scene is going to get a major change as entrance to the park will be regulated on weekends and a QR code access system will be implemented.
Read more

Haeundae District Considering Expanding Songjeong Beach Surfing Zone

Sports Haps Staff -
Haeundae-gu District is considering a plan to expand the surfing zone in Songjeong beach from the current 80 meters to 120 meters in width this summer.
Read more

BTC Sets Up New System for Lost Personal Belongings on the Busan Metro

Busan News BeFM News -
Passengers who have lost their personal belongings at Busan Metro station or on the rail can check the ‘Lost and Found’ portal site ‘LOST 112’ at the official website of Busan Police.
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Public Opening of Busan Citizens’ Astronomy Observatory Returns

Arts & Culture Busan City News -
The Geumnyeonsan Youth Center will open the Busan Citizens’ Astronomy Observatory to the public to give people the opportunity to gaze at the stars.
Read more

Despite Festival Cancelation, People Are Still Flocking to See the Hydrangeas at Taejeongdae

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Though Busan’s Yeongdo-gu office and the promotion committee canceled the Taejongdae Hydrangea Festival, many locals are still coming to see the beautiful hydrangea flowers.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
22 ° C
22 °
22 °
78 %
7.2kmh
75 %
Tue
25 °
Wed
26 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
26 °

Dine & Drink

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Busan Bites: Seven Burger & Pasta Locations Offer Fresh, Delicious Options

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
Burger & Pasta has become a staple in local dining culture for offering fresh, delicious affordable western-style meals since 2010. Beginning with a breakfast option...
Read more

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month and brings back its "Beer Can Chicken" platters on Sunday afternoon.
Read more

Galmegi Celebrates its 6th Anniversary This Friday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Galmegi Brewing Company, Busan's first craft brewery, is celebrating its 6th anniversary at its Gwangan location.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea