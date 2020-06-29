Public Opening of Busan Citizens’ Astronomy Observatory Returns

The annual public astronomy observatory event was temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak has begun.

The Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute is set to resume hosting the public astronomy observatory event to give people the opportunity to gaze at the stars beginning in June. The observatory will be open on the second and fourth Saturday of the month from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. from June through November. Admission is free, except for the planetarium.

The observatory will run the following programs and activities:

— Observation of the stars and planets

— Exploration of space science through pictures and videos

— Information session about the constellations

— Astronomy lecture

A 53-seat planetarium equipped with a 9-meter dome screen and a state-of-the-art digital projection system will be used to present educational and entertaining shows about astronomy and the night sky during the year. The charge for admission to the planetarium is 2,000 won for children and youth and 3,000 won for adults.

Along with the observation of the sun and stars, visitors can also enjoy the wonderful nightscape of the city.

How to get there: Take Metro Line No. 2 to Geumnyeonsan Station then leave by Exit No. 6, or take Bus No. 20, 38, 39, 40, 51, 83, 83-1, 108, 131 or 155 and get off at Geumnyeonsan Youth Center bus stop. Then walk up about 15 minutes.

For more information, please contact the Geumnyeonsan Youth Center at (051) 610-3221~7