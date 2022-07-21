Public Participation Event For 2030 Busan World Expo Bid Aimed at Summer Vacationers Being Held

The city of Busan is holding an event to bid for the Busan World Expo 2030, aimed at tourists visiting Busan Station, together with the Busan Gyeongnam Headquarters of the Korea Railroad Corporation and the Busan Ulsan Branch of the Korea Tourism Organization.

According to Korea Railroad Statistics, the floating population of Busan Station in the summer is the highest during the year with an average of 60,000 people per day in July and August as of 2019, before the outbreak of COVID-19.

Through publicity using Busan Station, which is the representative gateway to Busan and has a large floating population, the city intends to inform that the 2030 Busan World Expo is not just a local festival, but a Korean event and a global event, and hopes to draw the attention and participation of all the people.

The city made a photo zone by decorating the exit wall in the direction of the onboard parking lot, which has the most floating population even within Busan Station, with heart-boosting and the slogan ‘Please support the Busan World Expo 2030!’

You can participate in the cheering comment event through the QR code at the bottom of the photo zone until August 31, and 200 people will be selected and given a small prize.

The ‘Webtoon Photo Zone for the invitation of the Busan World Expo 2030’ in the welcoming room on the 2nd floor of Busan Station, which was created by the city of Busan and the city council together in April, is also becoming a tourist attraction for tourists visiting Busan Station.