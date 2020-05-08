Arts & Culture

Public Sports, Cultural and Tourism Facilities Operating Schedules

Busan City News

Starting from May 6, 2020, the nationwide “social distancing” campaign is over. In its place, the government announced that it has set up the “Distancing within daily life” system.

The authorities determined and distributed basic and specific lifestyle quarantine guidelines for individuals and groups, and informed the public of these guidelines so that people can carry out specific infection prevention and control measures against COVID-19 during their daily life.

The reopening schedules of public facilities in Busan that have been suspended from operation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are now available.

The reopening facilities have implemented quarantine rules for social distancing in daily life, so visitors must follow their quarantine rules to use the facilities.

Public Sports Facilities:

Busan Sports Complex (Auxiliary Stadium) (Reopened Thursday, April 23, 2020)

Gudeok Sports Complex (main stadium and tennis court) (Reopened Thursday, April 23, 2020)

Outdoor facilities in Gangseo Sports Park (Reopened Wednesday, May 6, 2020)

Cultural Facilities:

Busan Museum (including Bokcheon Museum, Modern History Museum, Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Dongsam-dong Shell Midden Museum, Jeonggwan Museum and Busan Citizens Park Museum), Busan Marine Natural History Museum and Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum

(Partially reopened from Wednesday, May 6, 2020 on an hourly online reservation basis)

Hours of Operation: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Tuesday through Sunday)

Group reservation is not available.

Busan Museum of Art, Museum of Contemporary Art Busan (Partially reopened from Wednesday, May 6, 2020 on an hourly online reservation basis)

Busan Cinema Center (Partially reopened from Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 12:30 ~ )

Nakdong Estuary Eco Center & Amisan Observatory (Partially reopened from Wednesday, May 6, 2020)

This list is subject to be updated as new information becomes available.

Busan City News
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Public Sports, Cultural and Tourism Facilities Operating Schedules

Arts & Culture Busan City News -
Travel

