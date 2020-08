These are the Public Sports, Cultural and Tourism Facilities Temporarily Suspended in Busan

Here is a list of facilities that are temporarily closed until further notice to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Public Sports Facilities:

Busan Sports Complex (Indoor Swimming Pool, Indoor Gymnasium), Gijang Gymnasium, Gangseo Sports Park (Indoor Gymnasium)

Closed from Thursday, Aug. 20 until further notice

Cultural Facilities:

Busan Museum (including Bokcheon Museum, Modern History Museum, Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Dongsam-dong Shell Midden Museum, Jeonggwan Museum and Busan Citizens Park Museum) (Closed from Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 until Aug. 31, 2020)

Busan Museum of Art (Closed from Friday, Aug. 21 until Aug. 31, 2020)

Busan Marine Natural History Museum and Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum

(Closed from Friday, Aug. 21 until Aug. 31, 2020)

Busan Cinema Center (Closed from Friday, Aug. 21 until Monday, Aug. 31, 2020)

Busan National Science Museum (Closed from Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 until further notice)

Korea National Maritime Museum (Closed from Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 until further notice)

Busan National Gugak Center (Closed from Aug. 21 until further notice)

This list is subject to be updated as new information becomes available.