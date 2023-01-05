Public Transportation Prices Likely to Rise in Busan This Year

The city of Busan is reviewing its public transportation prices after Seoul announced last week its intention to raise its prices by 300 won on buses and subways.

As the cumulative deficit for both the bus and subway is becoming serious due to fewer passengers during COVID-19 and an increase in fuel prices, a raise in fares is likely inevitable.

Busan’s public transportation fees were last raised in 2017 by 100 won.

The operating deficit of the city’s bus industry is said to be around 345 billion won.