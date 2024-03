The city of Busan will hold a public tree planting event at Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu at 10 a.m. on the 23rd.

Around 2,000 citizens are expected to participate in planting 11,700 trees including Magnolia, Zelkova, and Azalea on an unused land area of 8,000 square meters.

The city will also distribute 800 trees such as fig and jujube trees to citizens on a first-come, first-served basis during the event.