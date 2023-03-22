Image: Busan Port Authority
Busan News

Public Walkway Connecting Busan Station to the Busan North Port Redevelopment Area Opens Today

BeFM News

The entire public walkway connecting Busan Station to the Busan North Port Redevelopment Area opens today.

In addition to a section of the waterfront park, which opened last May,
the remaining 263-meter section to the International Passenger Terminal
will also open this time.

The public walkway is a nearly 7-meter-wide two-way electric sidewalk that can be accessed from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. for convenience to terminal passengers.

Meanwhile, traffic on Joongang-ro is expected to improve as early as next month with the opening of the city-planned road in the North Port Redevelopment Area.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
moderate rain
15.6 ° C
15.6 °
15.6 °
95 %
3.7kmh
100 %
Thu
17 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
12 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 