The entire public walkway connecting Busan Station to the Busan North Port Redevelopment Area opens today.

In addition to a section of the waterfront park, which opened last May,

the remaining 263-meter section to the International Passenger Terminal

will also open this time.

The public walkway is a nearly 7-meter-wide two-way electric sidewalk that can be accessed from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. for convenience to terminal passengers.

Meanwhile, traffic on Joongang-ro is expected to improve as early as next month with the opening of the city-planned road in the North Port Redevelopment Area.