“Pulse That is Connected to the Soul” Exhibition

The 2023 Busan Intangible Cultural Heritage Works Exhibition entitled “Pulse that is Connected to the Soul” is taking place from the 11th of July until the 30th.

The exhibition will be held at the Bokcheon Museum’s planning exhibition room.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the exhibition, featuring the works of nine artisans who hold intangible cultural properties in Busan.

Visitors can expect to witness the beauty and craftsmanship of traditional folk arts through a diverse range of exhibits, including Buddhist paintings, traditional shoes, wooden sculptures, seal engravings, and bronze works.

Highlighted exhibits include the stunning white porcelain moon jar crafted by Kim Yeong-gil pottery, renowned for its Buddhist art, and traditional shoes representing various social classes during the Joseon Dynasty.

Notable artworks such as Hwahyejang by An Haepyo and ‘Smile of Eternity’ by Venerable Seonhwa Seong-gak, meticulously created through hand-sewn stitches, will also be on display.

Furthermore, visitors can appreciate the extraordinary talent of the only monk sculptor in Korea, Senim Cheongwon, as well as the beauty and strength embodied in the wooden sculptures of Dongraeyeon.

The exhibition will also feature the remarkable work of Bae Moo-sam Ji-jang, an authentic master of seal engraving, along with the unique creations of other esteemed artisans.