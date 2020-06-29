QR Code Access System to be Used at Millak Waterfront Park

As the warm weather heats up, the popular Millak Waterfront Park nighttime scene is going to get a major change as entrance to the park will be regulated on weekends and a QR code access system will be implemented.

Suyeong-gu has announced the measure that may begin this weekend as the park has been viewed as a high-risk area for coronavirus spread.

Thousands of people flock to the park each weekend evening looking to beat the heat with friends, while many know it as a hunting ground for youths looking to hookup.

The district plans to use a 1.2-meter fence around the entire area and allow access at seven entrances, with temperature checks and QR code authentication to get in and must wear a sticker confirming their check-in.

It plans to run these checks from 7 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

They have also divided the area into 560 sections which have enough space for social distancing.