QR Code Registration Begins at High Risk Facilities in Busan

BeFM News

In accordance with the government’s quarantine guidelines for COVID-19, the QR code-based registration will be installed at eight types of high-risk facilities for the pandemic virus spread in Busan as well.

The city of Busan announced yesterday that it will introduce the new registration system at eight types of high-risk facilities.

There are 6,000 places in Busan to be equipped with the system including bars, clubs, entertainment facilities like Colatech, gyms, and singing rooms.

The city said if the person entering the venue with the QR code-based registration but does not have a smartphone, an entry log can be made by hand after checking the entrant’s government-issued ID.

 

