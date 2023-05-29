Quarantine Obligation For Confirmed COVID-19 Patients Lifted From June 1

Starting from the 1st of the next month, the quarantine obligation for confirmed COVID-19 patients will be lifted as South Korea transitions into the endemic stage of the disease after 40 months.

The government has also lowered the crisis warning level from ‘serious’ to ‘warning.’ The 7-day quarantine requirement for confirmed cases will be changed to a 5-day quarantine recommendation.

The obligation to wear masks at local clinics and pharmacies will be lifted, except for higher-level medical institutions and infection-vulnerable facilities.

The recommendation for a COVID-19 PCR test on the third day after entry will be discontinued.

The responsibility for quarantine response will shift to the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Central Accident Handling Headquarters.

Key support measures such as free vaccination, treatment supply, and financial assistance will continue to be provided.