A new express cruise line to sail between Busan and Fukuoka made a practice docking at Busan Port yesterday.

The vessel dubbed the Queen Beetle, was to operate at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal from July 2020 but its launch has been postponed due to covid-19.

With the recovery of daily life, the Busan Port One Night Cruise, which spends a night at sea, will also start regular weekend operations starting from May 7th.