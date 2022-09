Cellists Yibai Chen and Choi Ha-young perform under conductor Seo Hee-tae this Wednesday evening at the Busan Cultural Center.

Event Information

Date & Time: September 14, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Busan Cultural Center

Tickets: R-seat 50,000 won / S-seat 30,000 won / A-seat 20,000 won

Website

Program

G.Verdi ‘Overture’ from Opera – La Forza del Destino

P.I.Tchaikovsky Variations on a Rococo Theme Op.33

M.Bruch Kol Nidrei Op.47

Intermission

A.Dvořák Concerto for Cello and Orchestra in b minor, Op.104