Rain and Late Blooms Cause Problems at this Year’s Jinhae Gunhang Festival

Despite drawing crowds from across the country and beyond, this year’s 62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival faced challenges as late blooming cherry blossoms, coupled with persistent rain during half of the event, led to criticisms of its success.

Traditionally held from April 1st, the festival shifted to March 25th last year due to the pandemic.

This year, organizers anticipated an early bloom, moving the opening date even earlier in January. However, unexpected cold spells delayed the blossoms, with full bloom occurring only towards the latter half of the festival.

Attendance figures dipped significantly, with an estimated 3 million visitors, down by 1.2 million from the previous year.

City officials defended the festival’s scheduling, emphasizing the challenge of accommodating two weekends while ensuring optimal blossom viewing. Despite the setbacks, Changwon plans to analyze data from mobile phone base stations to inform future improvements.

In response to the delayed bloom, the city plans to maintain visitor amenities around key cherry blossom sites like Yeojwacheon Stream and Gyeonghwa Station until April 5th.

Despite the challenges, Jinhae remains a scenic destination blending modernity with tradition, boasting over 360,000 cherry trees.

Tourists can still enjoy the charm of the city, highlighted by iconic spots like the cherry blossom tunnel at Yeojwacheon Stream and the picturesque Gyeonghwa Station Park.