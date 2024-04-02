Image: Changwon City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Rain and Late Blooms Cause Problems at this Year’s Jinhae Gunhang Festival

By Haps Staff

Despite drawing crowds from across the country and beyond, this year’s 62nd Jinhae Gunhang Festival faced challenges as late blooming cherry blossoms, coupled with persistent rain during half of the event, led to criticisms of its success.

Traditionally held from April 1st, the festival shifted to March 25th last year due to the pandemic.

This year, organizers anticipated an early bloom, moving the opening date even earlier in January. However, unexpected cold spells delayed the blossoms, with full bloom occurring only towards the latter half of the festival.

Attendance figures dipped significantly, with an estimated 3 million visitors, down by 1.2 million from the previous year.

City officials defended the festival’s scheduling, emphasizing the challenge of accommodating two weekends while ensuring optimal blossom viewing. Despite the setbacks, Changwon plans to analyze data from mobile phone base stations to inform future improvements.

In response to the delayed bloom, the city plans to maintain visitor amenities around key cherry blossom sites like Yeojwacheon Stream and Gyeonghwa Station until April 5th.

Despite the challenges, Jinhae remains a scenic destination blending modernity with tradition, boasting over 360,000 cherry trees.

Tourists can still enjoy the charm of the city, highlighted by iconic spots like the cherry blossom tunnel at Yeojwacheon Stream and the picturesque Gyeonghwa Station Park.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea Destinations: Flowers in Bloom at Daraengi Village

“Jump” Scheduled to be Performed in Haman on April 13

2024 Mulgeum Cherry Blossom Festival Draws Thousands of Cherry Blossom Lovers

Free Bicycle Rental Center to Open on the Nakdong River Green Bicycle Path

Yuchae Flowers in Full Bloom Around Eco Village

Gimhae Daecheong and Yulhacheon Waterside Parks Are Filled With Spring Flowers

The Latest

Four Cruise Ships Dock Simultaneously at Busan Port for the First Time

Busan Destinations: Popular Hotspots Around the City in Spring

부산근현대역사관 별관 4월 월간 공연, 조태준과 부산그루브의 ‘그루브 인 부산’ 개최

Dunkin’ Teams Up With Pickles The Frog, Introducing Two New Matcha Donuts for its DOM

School of Rock

Korea Destinations: Flowers in Bloom at Daraengi Village

Busan
heavy intensity rain
14.3 ° C
14.3 °
14.3 °
93 %
5.7kmh
100 %
Tue
14 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 