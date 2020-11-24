Image: F1963
Arts & Culture

Rainbow-Wire 2020 Taking Place at F1963

Haps Staff

A special exhibition by the Busan Cultural Foundation is taking place at Mangmi-dong’s F1963 until December 20.

This exhibition features works from artists Kim Soon-im, Lee Sang-yeob, Cho Min-sun, Choi Rye, Choi Won-gyu, Pyoun Dae-sik, Hong Jun-ho, and Alexandre Erre.

Event Information

Period: November 21 – December 20, 2020

Closed on Mondays

Venue: Sukcheon Hall, F1963

Hours of Operation: 10:00-18:00

Free admission

Hosted by: Busan Cultural Foundation

Busan Cultural Foundation blog

Website

How to get to F1963

Address: 20, Gurak-ro 123, Suyeong-gu, Busan

How to get there: Get off at Suyeong Station (Metro line 2) and go out Exit 5. Take bus No. 54 and get off at the KISWIRE bus stop. Or get off at Mangmi Station (Metro line 3) and go out Exit 2. Transfer to neighborhood/village bus No. 2 and get off at the Sanjeong Apartment bus stop.

blank
Haps Staff
Haps Staff

Travel

